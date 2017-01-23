Local musician honored by fellow performers after near deadly attack

A man who was brutally attacked early Christmas morning was honored with a day of music Sunday.

Jason pierce was clinging to life when arrived at the hospital that day, but he's now recovering and the local music community has welcomed him back with open arms and hearts.

15 bands all together were part of Sunday's fundraiser.

People of all ages came to Tin Roof at Power Plant Live to listen to local bands pay tribute to pierce and let him know that he's not going through his grueling recovery alone.

"It's such a great community and a lot of great support coming in for Jason and there's just so many awesome people and how everyone is getting together to help such an awesome person it's very heartwarming," said friend, TJ Devane."

Pierce was attacked on Christmas morning after a night out with friends, robbed at gunpoint and left for dead.

"We really want to fight against these injustices that happen to people, this violence it's unreal and we want to really show that everybody cares about each other and we want to make a difference," said Tin Roof General Manager, Derrick Osborne.

Pierce is no stranger to this bar--a fitting location for a benefit concert filled with local musicians honoring him.

"He's my startender, that's what we call him he's just the best guy and everybody loves him," Osborne said.

He's also no stranger to music. He's in a band called troll tribe and his band mates tell me he isn't letting his injuries keep him from his music.

"We were actually there at his house last night just doing band practice and try to write some new music with him so just trying to keep up with everything that we're doing with our band and just get to see him a lot and it's just great to see him smiling," Devane said.

Friends and family say pierce is in good spirits after several surgeries and is looking forward to a full recovery.

"It's just important for him to know that we're not going anywhere it's not a one day thing, we're going to be here for the long haul," said performer Jim Hickey.

"That's just giving him awesome motivation to get back to what he really loves to do and that's play music, listen to music," Devane said.

There was also a silent auction, a raffle and the bar donated a portion of its sales today to help with Jason's medical expenses.

