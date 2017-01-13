Investigation continues into fatal fire in NE Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A mother and two children critically injured in a fatal fire in northeast Baltimore Thursday remain in critical condition, officials with the Baltimore Fire Department said Friday.

An 8-year-old who helped get the others to safety is being interviewed by investigators.

Six other children were killed in the fire, which happened just after midnight Thursday.

Firefighters responded within three minutes to the fire, and crews said they did all they could.

It's unknown how long an investigation could take.

