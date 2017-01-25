Baltimore Police Commissioner: Criminal justice system creating repeat violent offenders

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis had harsh words for the criminal justice system Wednesday, saying it has created a culture of repeat offenders.

Davis was addressing the media on a recent wave of violence in Baltimore. So far in January, there have been 24 murders in 25 days.

The commissioner said says young adult criminals are preying on juveniles to do their bidding because criminal justice system "won't touch them."

"This is a call to action," Davis said.

The city can spend the rest of 2017 in a different place, he added.

Davis said 100 frozen officer positions have now been opened up, and the police department is hiring. Another 100 officers have also been sent back to the streets to patrol.

Davis said his strategy focuses on geographic zones in the city, with special attention paid to those who are pulling the triggers in shootings. The department is focused on a list of 132 trigger pullers.

The commissioner said he will stop at nothing to reverse the violent trend.

"This is not the new normal," he said.

