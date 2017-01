BALTIMORE - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch spoke Thursday afternoon at the University of Baltimore School of Law about community policing.

Her speech came hours after she joined Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh to speak about a consent decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice on reforms for the Baltimore Police department.

