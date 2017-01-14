Little Italy restaurant to host fundraiser for Malone family

Pane e Vino restaurant in Little Italy plans to host a fundraiser Sunday for the Malone family.

Katie Malone and her nine children were at their home in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue early Thursday morning when a fire broke out. Malone and three of her children escaped the fire. Six of her children were trapped inside the burning home and died.

Since news of the fire, there has been an outpouring of community and national support.

Gia Fracassetti, co-owner of Pane e Vino, went to high school at the Institute of Notre Dame, and so did Malone.

"I can't imagine one of my children being in that house and what they are going to endure after is probably going to be more devastating," she said.

Last year, Giovanna Blattermann's mother was ill and desperately needed healthcare, so she called the district office of Elijah Cummings. She spoke with Katie Malone.

"She was a very friendly person that you felt comfortable with," Blatterman, co-owner of Pane e Vino, said.

Pane e Vino will hold a fundraiser Sunday between 5 and 9 p.m. All proceeds will go straight to the Malone family.

