Light City Baltimore promises to be bigger in second year

WMAR Staff
6:49 PM, Jan 23, 2017

Light City Baltimore was a big hit in 2016 and this year, the city is building on that success.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Light City Baltimore was a big hit in 2016 and this year, the city is building on that success.

The event brought in 400,000 people and nearly $34 million for the city. The event will return in 2017 with a the BGE Light Art Walk, a 1.5 mile trail around the Inner Harbor. Organizers say there will be 21 new installations and new performances and concerts.

The event will run March 31 through April 8, 2017.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top