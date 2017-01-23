Light City Baltimore promises to be bigger in second year

Light City Baltimore was a big hit in 2016 and this year, the city is building on that success.

The event brought in 400,000 people and nearly $34 million for the city. The event will return in 2017 with a the BGE Light Art Walk, a 1.5 mile trail around the Inner Harbor. Organizers say there will be 21 new installations and new performances and concerts.

The event will run March 31 through April 8, 2017.