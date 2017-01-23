LGBT wedding expo welcomes everyone

Planning a wedding is difficult. Especially if not everyone agrees with who you're in love with.

That's where the Rainbow Wedding Network comes in. They screen vendors to make sure they're gay-friendly, then gather them together for an LGBT wedding expo. The "Same Love, Same Rights" expo came to the Inner Harbor on Sunday.

"So they don't have to walk up to them, feel like they have to translate themselves," said Marianne Puechl, a co-founder of Rainbow Wedding Network. "They don't have to question, well who's the bride, who's the groom? It's just obvious that everyone's here planning a wedding."

The network has produced more than 175 wedding expos since 2003. Sunday's was the 6th annual event in Baltimore.

"I think it's a time for events like these for those of us who are like-minded to join together in peace and celebrate love together and work toward those next steps that we need to ensure for our equality," Puechl said.

