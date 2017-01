BALTIMORE - The Baltimore mother injured in a deadly house fire two weeks ago was released from the hospital Friday, Baltimore fire officials confirmed.

Katie Malone lost six of her nine children in the Jan. 12 fire, which destroyed their family's home on Springwood Avenue.

In a Facebook post last week, she asked supporters to honor each of her children, and thanked everyone for their help.

The other three children who were in the home have all been released from the hospital.

The fire remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help the Malone family.

