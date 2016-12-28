July 2016: Charges dropped against Baltimore Police officers accused in Freddie Gray's death

BALTIMORE - In July, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she was dropping charges against the three remaining city officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.

The decision by prosecutors to drop the charges comes after a judge had already acquitted three of the six officers charged in the case, including Officer Caesar Goodson, the driver of the van Gray was riding in when he was fatally injured in April 2015. Officer Edward Nero and Lt. Brian Rice were also acquitted in bench trials.

The trial of a fourth officer, Officer William Porter, ended in a mistrial in late 2015. He was scheduled for a second trial in September 2016 when Mosby dropped the charges against him, Sgt. Alicia White and Officer Garrett Miller.

Mosby said in July she stood by the medical examiner's determination that Gray's death was a homicide.

"We do not believe that Freddie Gray killed himself," she said.

