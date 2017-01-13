Johns Hopkins Hospital holds commemoration of Martin Luther King, Jr.

BALTIMORE - Johns Hopkins Hospital held its 35th annual commemoration event for Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday.

Keynote speaker Dr. Robert Higgins -- who's the first African-American department head at the hospital -- celebrated the remarkable life and legacy of the great civil rights leader.

"As Dr. King spoke about the end of his mortal life...he died serving others," Higgins said.

Former Sen. Barbara Mikulski also made remarks at the event.

And there was a performance from the Hopkins gospel choir Unified Voices.

