Jewish Musum of Maryland hositng Naturalization Ceremony for 20 new citizens

WMAR Staff
6:06 AM, Jun 20, 2017

Tuesday the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a Naturalization Ceremony for 20 new citizens. The ceremony is part of a celebration for World Refugee Day.

BALTIMORE - Tuesday is World Refugee Day and the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a Naturalization Ceremony.

The ceremony is the final step for 20 people to become U.S. citizens.

A local holocaust survivor is the keynote speaker.

World Refugee Day is a day to celebrate around the world honoring the strength and resilience of refugees.

