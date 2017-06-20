Jewish Musum of Maryland hositng Naturalization Ceremony for 20 new citizens

Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a Naturalization Ceremony for 20 new citizens. The ceremony is part of a celebration for World Refugee Day.
BALTIMORE - Tuesday is World Refugee Day and the Jewish Museum of Maryland is hosting a Naturalization Ceremony.
The ceremony is the final step for 20 people to become U.S. citizens.
A local holocaust survivor is the keynote speaker.
World Refugee Day is a day to celebrate around the world honoring the strength and resilience of refugees.