It's been two years since Freddie Gray was arrested in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - April 12 marks exactly two years since Baltimore City Police arrested Freddie Gray in west Baltimore.

The controversial arrest, and Gray's eventual death in police custody, fueled unrest and riots in the city.

Gray died one week after he was taken into custody.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby charged six of the officers involved in Gray's arrest.

The trials of Lieutenant Brian Rice and Officers Edward Nero and Caesar Goodson resulted in acquittals. The state later dropped its cases against Officer Garrett Miller, Sergeant Alicia White and Officer William Porter.