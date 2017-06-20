Instacart expanding to Wegmans in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - It's about to get a bit easier to get groceries in Baltimore. Instacart is expanding to Wegmans locations in the Baltimore area. The online grocery service allows home delivery in as little as an hour.

Instacart launched in Baltimore last year. It then expanded to Annapolis, Dundalk, Towson, Ellicott City, and several other areas.

Personal shoppers pick up and deliver groceries from participating stores of your choice. The service costs $99 to $149 a year for unlimited one-hour home deliveries on orders more than $35.