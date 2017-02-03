"Good luck with the new development that comes along there are quite a few people that want to see a new market, something different but this just shows you that the people in this neighborhood like it the way it is," said another vendor, Henry Reisinger.
Reisinger owns E.M. Fenwick's Choice Meats. He's been at Cross Street for 46 years. After decades, he's mulling over his future.
"I may look to do something else," he said. "I love this place, I've been here a lot of years. It's been a great run but if it's over, it's over i get it, things move on."
But where will these folks move to?
"The only thing that's actually been put on the table to help the merchants so far has been to relocate to Lexington (Market) or Hollins Market but that's not where my people are," said Epsilantis.
And it's where history has been made.
"I'm third generation in here, my grandfather was here, my mom and dad were here I personally have been her for 38 years," Epsilantis said.
Customers worry about the prices skyrocketing and the rent going up for merchants that call the market home. A Cross Street Market advisory board meeting is set for Feb. 13.