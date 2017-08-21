How Marylanders viewed the solar eclipse

You have to admit, Monday's Great American Solar Eclipse was pretty cool.

It's been nearly a century since the last coast to coast total solar eclipse.

The moon began to eclipse the sun this morning in Oregon. In Maryland, we saw about 80 percent totality.

Here's how Marylanders celebrate this once in a lifetime event:

Miss Monday's solar eclipse? Don't worry, another total eclipse will arrive in 2024.

