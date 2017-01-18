'Hamilton' coming to the Hippodrome

The national tour of the popular Broadway musical "Hamilton" will play the Hippodrome Theatre as part of the 2018/2019 season.

“We are proud to present another season that represents the best that Broadway has to offer," said president of the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, Ron Legler. “Baltimore audiences continue to be incredibly generous to the Hippodrome, the only National Touring Broadway series in the state of Maryland, and it gives us great pride and delight to bring them such great shows ranging from award-winning musicals to innovative and thought provoking productions. We are thrilled to be able to announce that HAMILTON will be coming to the Hippodrome for the 2018/19 season.”

Subscribers for the season will be able to guarantee tickets before they're available to the general public. Information regarding how to purchase groups and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

The Hippodrome 2017/2018 season will feature "Love Never Dies," the sequel to "The Phantom of the Opera," "The Color Purple," The Lion King," School of Rock," and "An American in Paris."

