Guardian Angels host vigil for homicide victims

The Guardian Angels of Baltimore held a vigil on New Year's Eve for all the homicide victims in Baltimore City in 2016.

The group has been monitoring homicides there since 2006; and every year, they speak to organizations about the people who were killed.

This year, the Guardian Angels decided to do something different. They hosted an open vigil at their headquarters and lined the yard with 318 paper headstones with the name, age, dates and cause of death for each person who died at the hands of violence.

"It would be great if this was the last year that we would have to do something like this," said Marcus Dent, Regional Director of the Guardian Angels in Baltimore. "But we did this because we wanted the community to come out and we wanted them to take a look at this yard and to see that these people did not die in car accidents or drug overdoses or even illness; they died by homicides in Baltimore City."

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.