Governor appoints Nick Mosby to vacant Maryland House seat
Associated Press
3:31 PM, Jan 27, 2017
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) -- Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Nick Mosby to a vacant seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.
The governor announced the appointment on Friday.
Mosby, a Democrat, was recommended by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee to fill the seat vacated by Barbara Robinson. Robinson was recently sworn in as a state senator.
Mosby, the husband of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, will represent District 40 in Baltimore. He was a member of the Baltimore City Council from 2011 to 2016.
Mosby was appointed after a previous appointee to fill Robinson's seat was indicted on campaign finance violations, days before his swearing-in ceremony this month. Gary Brown Jr. has been charged with making illegal campaign contributions to Mayor Catherine Pugh's campaign.