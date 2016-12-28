A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder comes to Baltimore

Baltimore is getting a taste of Broadway as the award winning musical 'A Genlteman's Guide to Love and Murder' comes to town.

The show has won several Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2014. The comedy tells the story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune.

'He's actually got eight people in front of him before he could inherit the earldom of the D'Ysquith family, so he does what any enterprise Eduardian gentleman would do," John Rapson, who plays every member of the D'Ysquith family, said. "Begins bumping off all eight of those people in various creative and really, really funny ways."

Kristen Hahn, who plays the role of Phoebe D'Ysquith, explained the show is full of beautiful music, gorgeous costumes and stunning colors.

"The writing is incredible. It's just really good comedy," Rapson said.

And it's more funny than grim.

"None of the murders are gruesome or gory in any way. It's very tongue in cheek and very lighthearted and a lot of fun," Hahn said.

The show is playing at the Hippodrome through Jan. 1, 2017. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or on the Hippodrome website.

ABC2 Reporter Lauren Cook contributed to this report.