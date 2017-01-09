Funeral held for Keion Carpenter

Keion Carpenter was a staple in Baltimore. He was a football star, a mentor and a philanthropist. Family and friends gathered Monday as the local icon was laid to rest.

Carpenter died at 39 in December of 2016 after collapsing on a run while on vacation in Miami.

Carpenter was a Woodlawn High School Alum, who went off to play football for Virginia Tech where he met Lisa Leftwich.

"Not only was Keion a great athlete, he turned into being a great mentor," Leftwich said. "He was just a really superb guy. Always generous , very nice, loving man and he'll truly be missed."

After his collegiate career, Carpenter spent time in the National Football League playing for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Carpenter founded the Capenter House and the Shutdown Academy.