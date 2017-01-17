Funeral held for former Raven's President David Modell

Jan 17, 2017

BALTIMORE CITY - Former Raven’s President David Modell will be laid to rest Tuesday.

The funeral service will be held at the Baltimore Basilica at 10 a.m.

Modell died of lung cancer Friday afternoon.

He is survived by his wife and two-year-old twins. They were only two months old when Modell learned he had cancer.

Modell was 55-years-old.

