Fundraisers help Malone family after deadly fire

Those wanting to help the Malone family can do so at Peace A Pizza in Catonsville Wednesday.

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of sales made between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Malone family, who lost their home and six children in a tragic fire on Jan. 12.

Peace A Pizza is located at 15 Mellor Avenue in Catonsville. The event page can be found here.

According to a Facebook post made by their father, William Malone, the final two of three surviving children have been released from the hospital. Baltimore Fire officials said their mother, Katie Ward Malone, is listed in good condition.

Also on Wednesday, Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department will collect gift cards for the family between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is located at 5200 Southwestern Blvd. in Halethorpe. The department will hold a second gift card collection date from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will collect gift cards between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The company is located at 5419 Ebenezer Road in White Marsh.

All day Friday, Narcissus Salon will collect donations for the Malone family. The salon is located at 28 Bloomsbury Ave. in Catonsville.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family.

The main email to send well-wishes, photos and e-card donations to the Malone family is lovethemalones@gmail.com.

Other emails have been established to facilitate the dissemination and organization of information including:

lovethemalonesfundraisers@gmail.com for any restaurant, business, or group interested in raising funds for the Malone family. The main contact is Kelly Reichardt

lovethemalonescontact@gmail.com for churches or schools, and gift card collection coordination. The main contact is Stephanie Smith

The Lotsa Helping Hands site is acting as a central hub for announcements and upcoming fundraisers and will provide information on specific needs as they are identified.

