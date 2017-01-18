Fundraisers help Malone family after deadly fire

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of sales made between 11 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Malone family, who lost their home and six children in a tragic fire on Jan. 12.
Peace A Pizza is located at 15 Mellor Avenue in Catonsville. The event page can be found here.
According to a Facebook post made by their father, William Malone, the final two of three surviving children have been released from the hospital. Baltimore Fire officials said their mother, Katie Ward Malone, is listed in good condition.
Also on Wednesday, Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department will collect gift cards for the family between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. It is located at 5200 Southwestern Blvd. in Halethorpe. The department will hold a second gift card collection date from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company will collect gift cards between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The company is located at 5419 Ebenezer Road in White Marsh.
All day Friday, Narcissus Salon will collect donations for the Malone family. The salon is located at 28 Bloomsbury Ave. in Catonsville.