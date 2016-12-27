Former tutor accused of slamming boy at city school due in court

Korr was arrested and charged after detectives obtained surveillance footage they said showed the tutor slamming the boy into a wall “like a sack of potatoes,” according to Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith.
Korr's lawyer said he believed the boy had a gun. His former colleagues later came forward to defend him, saying the incident was an accident, and that Korr “is a loving, dedicated educator.”
He faces multiple charges including child abuse, assault and reckless endangerment of a minor.
The hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His first hearing in circuit court will take place Feb. 17.