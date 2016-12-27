Former tutor accused of slamming boy at city school due in court

WMAR Staff
6:46 AM, Dec 27, 2016
11:25 AM, Dec 27, 2016

A former tutor accused of slamming a 7-year--old boy at a city school is due in court Tuesday.

WMAR

Courtesy of Baltimore Police

A former tutor charged with slamming a 7-year-old boy into a wall at a Baltimore school appeared in court Tuesday.

Timothy Korr, 25, was scheduled for a hearing in the child abuse investigation that began last month at City Springs Elementary/Middle School.

On November 28, detectives responded to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics after a student reportedly suffered “major trauma to the head,” while being taken to the school’s office.

Korr was arrested and charged after detectives obtained surveillance footage they said showed the tutor slamming the boy into a wall “like a sack of potatoes,” according to Baltimore Police spokesperson T.J. Smith.

Korr's lawyer said he believed the boy had a gun. His former colleagues later came forward to defend him, saying the incident was an accident, and that Korr “is a loving, dedicated educator.”

He faces multiple charges including child abuse, assault and reckless endangerment of a minor.

The hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His first hearing in circuit court will take place Feb. 17.

