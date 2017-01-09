Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter laid to rest

BALTIMORE CITY - Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter was laid to rest Monday.

Family members gathered at New Psalmist Baptist Church to remember the Baltimore native.

Carpenter died in December after collapsing on a run, while on vacation in Miami.

The Woodlawn High School alum and philanthropist founded "The Shutdown Academy” and "The Carpenter House".

He also played at Virginia Tech before playing for the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons.

Carpenter was 39.

