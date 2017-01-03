Former Baltimore public enemy No. 1 heads to court

WMAR Staff
8:02 AM, Jan 3, 2017

baltimore's former public enemy number one heads to court for preliminary hearing. christopher straham accused of stabbing a homeless man to death

WMAR

Baltimore Police identify 19-year-old Christopher Straham at Public Enemy No. 1 in the stabbing of a 73-year-old man. (Photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department)

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baltimore Police said Christopher Straham was in the process of trying to remove his face tattoos when he was caught. Picture courtesy of Baltimore Police

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baltimore's former public enemy number one will head to court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Christopher Straham is accused of stabbing a 73-year-old homeless man to death on Pulaski Highway early last month.

RELATEDBaltimore Police arrest Public Enemy No. 1

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and assault.

Last summer, the 19-year-old was accused of threatening someone with an illegal knife. That case was never prosecuted and the charges against Straham were dismissed.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhoneKindle and Android.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top