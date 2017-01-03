Former Baltimore public enemy No. 1 heads to court

Baltimore's former public enemy number one will head to court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Christopher Straham is accused of stabbing a 73-year-old homeless man to death on Pulaski Highway early last month.

He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and assault.

Last summer, the 19-year-old was accused of threatening someone with an illegal knife. That case was never prosecuted and the charges against Straham were dismissed.

