Former Baltimore public enemy No. 1 heads to court

baltimore's former public enemy number one heads to court for preliminary hearing. christopher straham accused of stabbing a homeless man to death
Baltimore Police identify 19-year-old Christopher Straham at Public Enemy No. 1 in the stabbing of a 73-year-old man. (Photo provided by the Baltimore Police Department)
Baltimore Police said Christopher Straham was in the process of trying to remove his face tattoos when he was caught. Picture courtesy of Baltimore Police
Baltimore's former public enemy number one will head to court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing.
Christopher Straham is accused of stabbing a 73-year-old homeless man to death on Pulaski Highway early last month.
He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery and assault.
Last summer, the 19-year-old was accused of threatening someone with an illegal knife. That case was never prosecuted and the charges against Straham were dismissed.
