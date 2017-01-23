First hearing on Baltimore police consent decree postponed

A judge has granted the Justice Department's request to postpone a hearing on a proposed consent decree involving Baltimore's police department to give officials time to brief the new administration of President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar noted Friday that the city didn't object to the delay. He put off the hearing from Tuesday to Feb. 1.

The Justice Department and the city signed the decree last week to settle to a complaint filed by the Justice Department based on its investigation of the police department. The investigation began after the 2015 death of a young, black man, Freddie Gray, who was injured in a police van.

Bredar has told the Justice Department and city officials that he has dozens of questions about the proposed agreement.

A Baltimore City Council meeting on funding for the consent decree is scheduled for Monday at 5p.m. at City Hall.

ABC2 News contributed to this report.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

BALTIMORE (AP) -