Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 2:00AM EST in effect for: Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico
High Surf Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 1:30AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Coastal Flood Advisory issued January 23 at 5:25PM EST expiring January 24 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Worcester
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 9:23AM EST expiring January 23 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Annes, Talbot
Wind Advisory issued January 23 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Prince Georges, Saint Marys, Baltimore City
First hearing on Baltimore police consent decree postponed
Associated Press
6:19 AM, Jan 23, 2017
6:29 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Share Article
BALTIMORE (AP) -
A judge has granted the Justice Department's request to postpone a hearing on a proposed consent decree involving Baltimore's police department to give officials time to brief the new administration of President Donald Trump.
U.S. District Judge James Bredar noted Friday that the city didn't object to the delay. He put off the hearing from Tuesday to Feb. 1.
The Justice Department and the city signed the decree last week to settle to a complaint filed by the Justice Department based on its investigation of the police department. The investigation began after the 2015 death of a young, black man, Freddie Gray, who was injured in a police van.
Bredar has told the Justice Department and city officials that he has dozens of questions about the proposed agreement.
A Baltimore City Council meeting on funding for the consent decree is scheduled for Monday at 5p.m. at City Hall.