Firefighters injured battling rowhome fire in Hampden

Neighbor Charles Sisselberger was nearby and came to her rescue, "I just ran up this way and when I got there she was on the back roof. Didn't have no clothes on or nothing. I helped her climb down and gave her the shirt off my back."
He didn't stop the heroics there, "at that point I ran around the front, I kicked open the front door because I didn't know if anyone was inside. Flames just everywhere, I couldn't do nothing. That's when the police started riding around. I was yelling at the neighbors, get out of the house! Get out of the house!"
The fire was knocked out by 3:30 a.m.
The woman who owned the home was taken to the hospital where she is in good condition.
By 6 a.m. neighbors were sitting on their front porches looking at holes in their overhang from smoke damage. Six homes were affected. One home is uninhabitable.