Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 63°
Photo courtesy Baltimore Fire
A steam pipe explosion on S. Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt streets is causing road closures and delays.
Two people were injured and are receiving treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. There could be more injuries.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Delays should be expected on both Pratt and Lombard streets
There's @BaltimoreFire activity on S Eutaw St between Lombard & Pratt. Avoid the area. Expect delays on both Pratt & Lombard #BalTraffic— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017
There's @BaltimoreFire activity on S Eutaw St between Lombard & Pratt. Avoid the area. Expect delays on both Pratt & Lombard #BalTraffic
Guests at @BWIIHFrontDesk & @InnerHarborHI shelter in place. Contact front desk if u need help. @Orioles game, enter on south side #BalSteam— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017
Guests at @BWIIHFrontDesk & @InnerHarborHI shelter in place. Contact front desk if u need help. @Orioles game, enter on south side #BalSteam
Underground explosion likely caused by steam@baltimorefire waiting 4 @mybge
Stay away frm the area. Eutaw, Lombard, Pratt blocked #BalSteam— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017
Underground explosion likely caused by steam@baltimorefire waiting 4 @mybge
Stay away frm the area. Eutaw, Lombard, Pratt blocked #BalSteam