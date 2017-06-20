A steam pipe explosion on S. Eutaw Street between Lombard and Pratt streets is causing road closures and delays.

Two people were injured and are receiving treatment at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. There could be more injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Delays should be expected on both Pratt and Lombard streets

There's @BaltimoreFire activity on S Eutaw St between Lombard & Pratt. Avoid the area. Expect delays on both Pratt & Lombard #BalTraffic — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017

Guests at @BWIIHFrontDesk & @InnerHarborHI shelter in place. Contact front desk if u need help. @Orioles game, enter on south side #BalSteam — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) June 20, 2017