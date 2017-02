Fines for parking in bike lanes could increase

A new bill in Baltimore City could lead to increased fines for drivers who park in bike lanes.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello proposed the bill, which would increase the fine from $75 to $250.

It would also authorize the immediate towing of vehicles parked in bike lanes.

Costello tweeted that he hopes the bill will ensure the safety of cyclists.

My hope is that this will help ensure safety of cyclists, and everyone who uses the right of way, still much more work to be done. https://t.co/j3Oy7M7ubW — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) February 7, 2017

Baltimore bike advocacy group Bikemore tweeted support for the bill, which has been referred to the Baltimore City Solicitor and Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

100% behind this legislation. Parking in a bike lane should be towable, just like parking in a car travel lane. Thanks @CouncilmanETC! https://t.co/MC30vCBv5M — Bikemore (@bikemorebmore) February 7, 2017

