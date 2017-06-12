Final vote on budget for Baltimore City

Partly Cloudy
Baltimore City officials are expected to vote on the city's budget Monday.
Last week, the city council announced a deal was reached on the city's budget. The resources receiving the most money are $10.4 million will go to city schools over the next three years.
The Safe Streets program will receive $1.5 million and nearly $2.6 million will support community schools and after school programs.