FBI asking public's help in ID'ing woman, says not a suspect

BALTIMORE, Md. - UPDATE: The FBI says hey were able to identify the woman.

The Baltimore FBI office was asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured woman. A spokesman says she is not a suspect, but is believed to have information relating to a current investigation.

No more details on the investigation are being released.

Officials believe she is in the Baltimore/D.C. metro area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore FBI office at 410-265-8080.