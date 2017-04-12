FBI asking public's help in ID'ing woman, says not a suspect

12:20 PM, Apr 12, 2017
Photo courtesy of the FBI

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, Md. - UPDATE: The FBI says hey were able to identify the woman. 

 

The Baltimore FBI office was asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured woman. A spokesman says she is not a suspect, but is believed to have information relating to a current investigation.

No more details on the investigation are being released.

Officials believe she is in the Baltimore/D.C. metro area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baltimore FBI office at 410-265-8080. 

 

 

