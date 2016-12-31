Fatal crash involving U-haul Saturday leaves one dead
WMAR Staff
3:42 PM, Dec 31, 2016
Share Article
A fatal crash Saturday afternoon has left one dead.
Officers were called around 12:00 p.m. for a reported crash in the 700 block of S. Caton Avenue.
Police say a Toyota Corolla struck a U-Haul van. The driver of the Toyota Corolla stayed at the scene.
Three passengers of the U-Haul were all transported to area hospitals.
The two front passengers were taken to St. Agnes hospital with non-life threatening injuries. However, the third passenger who was sitting in the rear of the U-Haul was taken to shock trauma where she was pronounced dead.
Investigations reveal the Corolla was driving behind the U-Haul going southbound on Caton Ave. When the Corolla tried to pass the van it hit the rear of the U-Haul instead causing it to lose control, jump the curb, and subsequently hit an electrical pole.
No charges have been filed as of now, the investigation is still ongoing.