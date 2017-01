A local doughnut shop is making a special batch of desserts to benefit the victims of Thursday’s deadly house fire.

Diablo Doughnuts in Fells Point took to Facebook to announce the sale of heart-shaped doughnuts this weekend, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Malone family.

The doughnuts will be sold for $3 each—cash only—Friday through Sunday.

“It's about helping a family that lost the most important things in life,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

Six children died in a house fire in 4200 block of Springwood Avenue near Belair Road. Their mother, Kim Ward Malone, a longtime staff member of Rep. Elijah Cummings, and three other children, managed to escape and are being treated at the hospital.

Malone is in critical condition along with two of her sons, ages 4 and 5 years old.

A GoFundMe page was created in their honor and has raised over $140,000 to date.

