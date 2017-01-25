Developer of Baltimore's State Center sues Maryland

WMAR Staff
6:58 AM, Jan 25, 2017

A developer is suing Maryland over a stalled State Center project in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (AP) - -
The developer of a $1.5 billion plan to redevelop a large state office complex in Baltimore is suing the state of Maryland.
 
State Center LLC announced the lawsuit on Tuesday. The developer says Gov. Larry Hogan and the state have failed to honor a deal to move forward with the redevelopment plan, which the plaintiffs say would create thousands of jobs.
 
Last month, the Maryland Board of Public works voted 3-0 to end the lease agreements on the stalled plan. Hogan, one of the three board members, said it threatened to harm the state's debt limit. The governor contends the previous proposal doesn't make economic sense, and he has maintained the state remains committed to developing a new plan for the office complex.

