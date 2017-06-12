Demolition of Canton bike lane put on hold

BALTIMORE, Md. - The battle over the new bike lane in Canton has been put on hold. Construction crews were supposed to start tearing up the bike lane along Potomac Street on Monday. But late Friday a judge issued a temporary restraining order to stop demolition.

Last week the Mayor's Office announced it was going to remove the entire Potomac bike lane and start the project over from scratch after several residents complained the bike lane made the street too narrow for fire trucks.

The announcement sparked a lot of outrage among biking advocates. Bikemore, an advocacy group, filed for the restraining order, saying the mayor's decision puts funding for the project at risk and claims several streets in the City don't meet the fire truck safety standard.