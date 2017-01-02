Missing man's body pulled from water in south Baltimore

WMAR Staff
4:28 PM, Jan 2, 2017
BALTIMORE - The body of a man missing since last month was pulled from the water in the 3100 block of Waterview Ave. in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police said. 

The body of Jerry Stamer was recovered around 2:05 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

There were no signs of trauma to his body. An autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death, police said. 

Police said Stamer was last seen on Dec.15 at the marina in the same block. 

