Cupid's Undie Run in February raising money for the Children's Tumor Foundation

BALTIMORE - What could be better than running around the Inner Harbor, in your underwear, in the middle of winter and for a good cause?

The Cupid's Undie Run is back in Baltimore this February, and race organizers are hoping you will help them reach their goal of $84,061.

"It's a big party with a fun run thrown in," said Kate Holland, co-race director for the Cupid's Undie Run.

The Cupid's Undie Run is a nationwide and international event that raises money for the Children's Tumor Foundation, which does research on neurofibromatosis, or NF.

NF is a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on the nervous system. It can lead other problems like hearing loss, blindness, heart issues and cancer.

"The Children's Tumor Foundation tries to use some of its research funds to spread information, provide support to families and people with NF and get the word out through their organization," Holland said.

The Cupid's Undie Run in Baltimore is happening on Saturday, Feb. 11. It starts at noon at Luckie's Tavern at Power Plant Live! The race starts at 2 p.m.

