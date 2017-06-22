Crispus Attucks Recreation Center reopens in West Baltimore

After being closed for about five years, the Crispus Attucks Recreation Center in Madison Park reopened Thursday.

The center served the West Baltimore community for more than 40 years before it was closed in 2012.

Two years ago, families asked the city to reopen the recreation center for their kids.

The Crispus Attucks Recreation Center is now an official site for Camp Baltimore.

"We know that we have a commitment to our young people and I tell folks, it's what we do for them at their earliest age that will make a difference in the trajectory of their lives," said Mayor Catherine Pugh at the celebratory opening.

They mayor said the center could not have reopened without the joint efforts by Councilman Eric Costello, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, the University of Maryland School of Social Work and community members.