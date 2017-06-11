Crews fight early morning 2-alarm fire in SE Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - Seven people, including four children, escaped and are all accounted for after an early morning fire in southeast Baltimore.

Crews were called to the 3600 block of Robert Place Sunday morning to a house fire that quickly escalated to a 2-alarm fire.

A spokeswoman for the fire department says three of the children are in good condition, one is in stable condition, and the three adults are in good condition.

Fire officials believe some sort of gas explosion caused the fire; BGE crews have been on scene inspecting equipment and turning off the power to ensure safety.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene and will be helping displaced.

"We're deeply saddened for those who were impacted by this fire," Said Scott Salemme, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Greater Chesapeake Region. "As we continue to help them, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home."

The Red Cross released reminders that can save lives, "practice fire drills at home and check existing smoke alarms."

There are several things families and individuals can do to increase their chances of surviving a fire:

If someone does not have smoke alarms, install them. At a minimum, put one on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Local building codes vary and there may be additional requirements where someone lives.

If someone does have alarms, test them today. If they do not work, replace them.

Make sure that everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in less than two minutes.

Practice the fire escape plan. What is the household's escape time?

2-alarm update: 7 civ.: 4 children: 3 in good cond.& 1 in stable cond. & 3 adults in good cond. Cause U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/iWGx6wboMk — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 11, 2017