A Baltimore judge has denied a motion to release Adnan Syed, subject of the popular Serial podcast, from prison as he awaits a new trial.

In 2000, Syed was convicted in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, and sentenced to life in prison.

In July, a judge vacated Syed's conviction based on the defense's decision not to cross examine a state witness about the reliability of cellphone tower evidence.

His lawyers filed a motion to have Syed released. Judge Martin Welch denied the motion, "in large part, because of the open status of the case in the appeals court," a statement the website for Syed's lawyer, Justin Brown, reads.

A Baltimore Court Has Denied Adnan Syed’s Bail Motion @CJBrownLaw https://t.co/irarziTdYj — Justin Brown (@CJBrownLaw) December 29, 2016

The state is in the process of appealing the vacated conviction and new trial.

