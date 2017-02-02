Coppin State police officer cleared in fatal December shooting on campus

BALTIMORE - A Coppin State police officer who shot and killed a man in December in front of the school's entrance has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

Carroll County State's Attorney Brian L. DeLeonardo, who reviewed the case, said the officer fired the shots "based upon a reasonable belief that Lavar Montray Douglas was an imminent danger of causing death or serious injury to the public at large."

"His quick and lawful action very well could have saved lives that day," DeLeonardo said in a news release.

RELATED: Coppin State police officer involved in shooting

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office asked the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office to review the case due to a conflict of interest.

The shooting happened on Dec. 13, when Douglas got out of a car at Windsor and North Warwick avenues and began firing a semi-automatic handgun at a car driving south on Warwick Avenue. The officer was in an unmarked car that had stopped directly behind the car Douglas was in.

The location of the shooting is adjacent to two dorms and a quad where students frequently gather.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.