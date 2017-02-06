Community remembers six children killed in fire

A community comes together to mourn six lives lost too soon.

The Malone family held a viewing Sunday for their six children - Bridgette, 11; Amelia, 10; Amanda, 3; Zoe, 3; Billy, 2, and Daniel, 9 months old - who died in a house fire on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The viewing was held at Hubbard Funeral Home in Catonsville. The building was filled with pictures of the family.

Sandy Ward, the children's grandmother, appreciated the community's support.

"The whole family is humbled by the outpouring of love, contributions, the prayers, the support that we've gotten from everyone," she said. "We're all trying to rebuild our family and to grow from this tragedy and rebuild what we can and become even stronger as a family."

RELATED: Fundraisers help Malone family after deadly fire

Some of Maryland's leaders attended the viewing, including Rep. Elijah Cummings - employer of the children's mother, Katie Malone.

"I've had so many people say that when this happened, they just broke down in tears and rushed home to grab their children," said Rep. Elijah Cummings. "All of these children were born since Katie worked for us, so at Christmastime employees would send gifts. We knew all of these children."

RELATED: Katie Malone, mom injured in deadly Baltimore house fire, released from hospital

Sen. Ben Cardin also spoke about the loss.

"This is a loss for the entire community. There's no words we can say. We're here just to express our love and let them know that we are here," he said.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.