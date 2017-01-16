Community rallies around family who lost 6 children in fire

On Thursday, the Malone family home went up in flames, taking with it 6 children. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Springwood Avenue in north east Baltimore. Sunday, just outside what's left of their destroyed home, those that know the family and even strangers joined together to grieve.

With candles, balloons, songs and prayer, people of all ages honored the Malone family.

"I wouldn't wish that on for anyone. For my family or anybody but i know god is going to bring them through and I'm praying for them," said Margie Shifflett, an organizer of Sunday's vigil.

The family of 11, including 9 kids was torn apart Thursday when a fire and subsequent home collapse killed 6 of the children, the youngest-- just 9 months old.

"You feel helpless you can't help the family and there's nothing you can do or say to make that pain go away," said Stacey Bolt.

"It's gut wrenching and honestly makes your heart hurt. These weren't my children but i feel for them like they were my own," Lindsey Herfel told ABC2.

Joining her were the Malone's family, fire officials and even Mayor Catherine Pugh.

"I can't imagine the pain that this family is going through that's why not only did I pray but I'm asking everybody in Baltimore to pray --it's tragedies like this that bring us together," said Pugh.

The cold winter air took away hundreds of white balloons--the hope? To not only remember a family that's lost so much but to foster a community filled with hope and love.

"We have to show some love and not just in a calamity but on a daily basis So if you do show your neighbor any kind of kindness i think it resonates throughout the community," said Shifflett.

At last check the mother, Katie Malone, was still in critical condition her other two children were in good condition Sunday tonight. There is a Go Fund Me page for the Malone family. Click here to donate.

