Community forum discusses Charlottesville unrest and racial issues in the city

The event “Talks & Thoughts: The Long Arm of History - Monuments and Statues Really Do Matter” held at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum Saturday opened dialogue between residents and community leaders following a week of racial tension in the nation.

The racial climate changed a week ago after a rally turned violent in Charlottesville, Va.

Many are wondering what's the next step in moving towards a discriminatory-free country with two opposing sides.

After the removal of four Confederate statues in the city, the city of Baltimore has taken a stand against racism in America.

A panel discussion lead by community leaders and other influential Baltimore created a forum where attendees were able to express their views in a safe and judge-free zone.