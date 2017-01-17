Clergy members hold Circle the City with Love event in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Thousands of people gathered to circle their cities with love on Sunday afternoon in 80 different places across the country.

In Baltimore, community leaders and interfaith clergy members held hands for 30 minutes of silent meditation at Notre Dame of Maryland University.

The Circle the City With Love event was a symbol of love, peace and justice, and an effort to showcase the transformative power of love ahead of inauguration day.

