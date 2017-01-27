Baltimore City Schools could see lay offs “of more than a thousand staff members,” according to schools CEO Sonja Santelises.

Santelises issued a statement Friday saying the school district is facing a budget gap of approximately $130 million for the 2017-18 school year.

School officials have addressed past budget gaps with “short-term solutions,” she said, including spending and hiring freezes and layoffs in the district office, but those measures haven’t solved financial issues.

“Quite simply, our revenue has declined while our costs continue to go up,” she said.

School officials hope to minimize the impact on students and advocate for more education funding, Santelises said. She encouraged community members to get involved in school budget conversations.

“Because of the size of the budget gap, we will not be able to focus cost savings in the district office as we have done in past years. Most of the layoffs will affect staff members in schools,” she said. “I want to assure you that this does not mean we will work with any less urgency to provide our students with the high-quality teaching and learning they deserve. While we will not have the resources to accelerate this work, we will prioritize spending in areas we know have potential for the greatest impact on student success—including a strong classroom focus on literacy, staff development and leadership, and addressing the needs of the whole child with support for physical, social, and emotional well-being.”

Read the full statement.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android