City Council passes Mayor's $2.8 billion budget

The City Council passed Mayor Catherine Pugh's $2.8 billion city budget at Monday night's meeting.

The budget includes more money than originally allocated to Baltimore City Schools and youth programs. Mayor Pugh said the additional funding for education and youth will be added to the already $512 million the City had included in the FY18 budget.

Baltimore City worked with the state to secure an addition $180 million investment in Baltimore City Schools over the next three years. Another $5.4 million will be invested in transportation services for the City's school children.

The Mayor says Youth Works private funding raised enough money to enable 8,500 young people to secure jobs over the summer.

"This is an exciting add-on to our budget commitment to our City's youth," Pugh said in a statement. "I am pleased that through our negotiations, we have been able to come to an agreement on difficult budget decisions. I continue to believe that the success of our City is tied to our working together. Let's continue to move Baltimore forward."