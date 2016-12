When it comes to date night, movie and a dinner is the go to activity. A new luxury theater coming to Baltimore will scale up the experience and provide 100 job opportunities.

CinéBistro at the Rotunda will feature a gourmet meal while movie-goers enjoy blockbuster or independent films.

"We operate really as a restaurant that shows movies verses a theater serving food," said Derick Farrar, general manager of CinéBistro.

Tickets for a showing will be done on a reservation bases ranging in price from $13.50 for matinee and $15.75 after 4 p.m.

With that, CinéBistro will host a job fair January 5-9 to fill about 100 positions. Applicants can apply online or apply in person at the Rotunda suite 209.

No opening date is set for CinéBistro, which is located just off Elm Street in North Baltimore. Farrar hopes to have the theater open by "the middle of the first quarter of 2017."

