Canton Dockside restaurant closes

Employees of Canton Dockside flooded social media Monday and Tuesday to say the restaurant had suddenly announced its closing.

According to one employee, they were notified via a private Facebook page Monday that the restaurant would be closing, effective immediately.

ABC2 visited the restaurant Tuesday to find an empty parking lot and locked doors, though there was no message posted outside the building or on its door. Canton Dockside has deleted their Facebook page, but the website is still running, with no notice of the closing.

On Nov. 30, two employees filed a lawsuit that contends Canton Dockside owners Earl and Eric Hamilton failed to pay proper wages. In the suit, Christine Jackson and Megan Blankenship allege they were not paid minimum wage for almost four years and they did not receive overtime, according to court records.

Canton Dockside was offering a BOGO special on gift card purchases. Customers who purchased a certificate for $100 or more would receive an instant $25 gift.

ABC2 has made efforts to contact the business for comment, but had not received a response as of publication.

