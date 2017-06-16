Vigil planned for Charmaine Wilson Friday night

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for the mother of eight who was gunned down in front of her home this week.

Charmaine Wilson was killed near her home as she tried to stop her kids from being bullied.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. Friday on Bruce and Lexington Streets in Baltimore.

The Moms Against Murder organization asks that area churches and neighbors show up to support Wilson's family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.